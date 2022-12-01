KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emotions run high across Chiefs Kingdom as soon as Patrick Mahomes and Company take the field.

That apparently causes Chiefs fans to lose the friendly vibes Kansas City is often known to display, according to one survey.

NJ.bet, a sports betting site, surveyed 1,150 Americans who watch football regularly. The company used the data to determine which fanbases, coaches, and players are the rudest and most easily offended in the NFL.

When it comes to rude fans, the analysis puts Chiefs fans right in the middle of the league at No. 17. NFL fans who participated in the survey think that Chiefs fans heckle too much.

The Philadelphia Eagles fanbase is known as the rudest, followed by fans of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NJ.bets. The list says the fans of both teams are rude because they are known for starting fights.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the least run fans in the NFL, according to the list.

The rudest behaviors fans can exhibit are blocking the view of other fans, getting drunk, cutting in line, and heckling, according to the ranking.

The analysis also shows some well-known names on the list of most easily offended coaches and quarterback in the league.

Fans believe Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are a one-two punch when it comes to quarterbacks with thin skin who are easily upset. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranks number six on the analysis.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is the ninth most easily offended coach in the league, according to NJ.bets.