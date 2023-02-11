PHOENIX (KSNT)- Patrick Mahomes is the NFL MVP yet again. At just 27 years old Mahomes was awarded his second MVP honor on Thursday night.

On Friday, 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley took to the streets of downtown Phoenix to find out what Chiefs fans think about their quarterback being dubbed the league’s most outstanding player in 2022.

“Definitely deserving, I really appreciate him first of all thanking God,” Derrick Betts said. “That means a lot to Chiefs Kingdom. He just couldn’t be better to represent Chiefs Kingdom.”

Betts is a Chiefs fan, even though he’s from Nevada. He chose to root for Kansas City because he liked their logo. That decision, however, came years ago. Since then, he endured several ‘not so great years.’ He’s grateful for the recent success of his favorite team.

Betts isn’t the only Chiefs fan impressed with how Mahomes handles success.

“He’s very humble and his priorities are always right in line with what you’d want them to be,” Kansas City resident CJ Burks said.

Mahomes is so good he’s even flipping fans who used to root for other teams.

“My dad’s a Chiefs fan, I grew up a Packers fan,” Paige Keller, a college student in Arizona said. “The Packers haven’t been looking too good lately, so got to be a Chiefs fan.”

These KC supporters all agreed that Mahomes is very deserving of the NFL MVP honor.