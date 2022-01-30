KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Chiefs fan Rod Herrenbruck has millions of views on TikTok.

“Well, I started tailgating the Chiefs games back in the 1990s,” Herrenbruck said.

Herrenbruck has been a Chiefs fan his whole life, so he’s picked up a tip here and there.

“I moved to St. Louis, but I still come for all the games,” he said. “This is my 12th game this year.”

His daughter had the idea to post their tailgates on TikTok, showing off the food, drinks and tips.

“I’m like, ‘OK, well what’s [TikTok] exactly?’ So, she helped me do it and all of a sudden we put up the flag pole Tiktok,” Herrenbruck said. “Got 2.5 million views, and it was kind of off to the races.”

His video before the Chiefs and Bill’s AFC divisional playoff game took over football fans’ TikTok feed.

He has almost 20,000 followers and posts videos before every tailgate.

“This week, we went with grilled cheese, which is another thing Cincinnati’s kind of famous for,” Herrenbruck said. “This [drink] is the Grim Reaper, which is Blue Chair Bay rum, pineapple juice and fruit punch.”

For the Herrenbruck family, tailgating is about family.

“I just do it for fun,” he said. “Trying to help people and, you know, tailgating no matter what team you’re rooting for, it’s all about family and friends. Tailgate on, baby!”