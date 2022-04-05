KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas City Chiefs free agent is moving on, this time headed to Indianapolis.

Safety Armani Watts has signed with the Colts after four seasons with the Chiefs.

Watts was a 4th-round pick out of Texas A&M for the Chiefs and appeared in 53 games with one start at safety during his time. He also appeared in nine postseason games, including Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LV.

He’s recorded 58 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks on defense during his career so far. But he also found his niche on special teams where he played nearly 1,000 snaps.

Watts shared a special message to Chiefs Kingdom on Tuesday after news broke of his signing with the Colts.

“Thank you Kansas City! Will forever hold a special place in my heart. Had an amazing four years. Learned a lot and met some incredible people, appreciate all the love since day one! #ChiefsKingdom All Love,” he wrote on Twitter.

Although they lost one player to the Colts, the Chiefs also signed another free agent from Indianapolis.

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth visited Kansas City on Tuesday and signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, his agent confirmed.

Stallworth spent two years with the New Orleans Saints, playing in 18 games, and then spent the last two years with the Colts, appearing in 32 games. Last season, he recorded 16 tackles and three sacks in 16 games.

Now he’ll look to add more depth to the Chiefs defensive line.