FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (KSNT) – After losing three of their last four games, the Kansas City Chiefs found a much needed win in New England on Sunday.

It wasn’t perfect, but KC was able to get the better of the Patriots, winning 27-17.

Woes from prior weeks seemed to have traveled to Sunday’s game after Harrison Butker missed a 39-yard field goal on the Chiefs’ opening drive. It was Butker’s first miss of the season.

The worry went away, at least briefly, with a second drive touchdown – a gadget play that featured Patrick Mahomes lined up as a fullback and Jerick McKinnon getting credit for a passing touchdown to Rashee Rice.

Momentum started wavering towards New England after a touchdown, followed by a Mahomes interception that turned into a Pats’ field goal to take a 10-7 lead.

Mahomes connected with McKinnon for an 8-yard touchdown with under a minute to play in the second quarter to take a 14-10 lead at halftime.

Kansas City took the opening drive of the second half down the field for a field goal. Then, Willie Gay picked off New England quarterback Bailey Zappe on the next play, setting up a Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown to take a 24-10 lead. A field goal added to a 27-10 lead.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, Mahomes threw a pass to the hands of Kadarius Toney, who couldn’t hold on to the football, resulting in an interception.

New England turned the turnover into a touchdown, but it was too little too late, as the Chiefs held on to win 27-17.

Mahomes finished 27-for-37 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions, throwing for 305 yards. Rashee Rice accounted for nine receptions and 91 yards, with one touchdown.

The win moves Kansas City’s record to 9-5. The Chiefs hosts the Raiders on Christmas Day at noon.