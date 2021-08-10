Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif expected to miss 4-6 weeks

by: Glenn Kinley

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. Duvernay-Tardif, of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is expected to be out four to six weeks due to a broken hand, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting.

Duvernay-Tardif was the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the year in 2020 due to his work fighting the coronavirus pandemic when he used his doctrine in medicine to work in a care facility during the pandemic.

Rappoport reports that Duvernay-Tardif playing in week one has not been ruled out.

The Chiefs open their season September 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

Duvernay-Tardif was the first player to opt-out of the 2020 season and announced in May that he would return to the team this fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

