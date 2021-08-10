Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif expected to miss 4-6 weeks

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. Duvernay-Tardif, of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is expected to be out four to six weeks due to a broken hand, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting.

Duvernay-Tardif was the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the year in 2020 due to his work fighting the coronavirus pandemic when he used his doctrine in medicine to work in a care facility during the pandemic.

Rappoport reports that Duvernay-Tardif playing in week one has not been ruled out.

The Chiefs open their season September 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

Duvernay-Tardif was the first player to opt-out of the 2020 season and announced in May that he would return to the team this fall.