Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif expected to miss 4-6 weeks

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is expected to be out four to six weeks due to a broken hand, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting.
Duvernay-Tardif was the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the year in 2020 due to his work fighting the coronavirus pandemic when he used his doctrine in medicine to work in a care facility during the pandemic.
Rappoport reports that Duvernay-Tardif playing in week one has not been ruled out.
The Chiefs open their season September 12 against the Cleveland Browns.
Duvernay-Tardif was the first player to opt-out of the 2020 season and announced in May that he would return to the team this fall.