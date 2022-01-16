Chiefs handle Steelers in AFC Wild Card

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — It wasn’t the prettiest of games, at least in the first quarter of action, but from the second quarter on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21.
Although Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers won this season’s MVP Award, Mahomes put on quite performance Sunday. He threw for 404 yards for five touchdowns — but the quarterback’s tosses weren’t the most impressive.
Tight end Travis Kelce found the twice, one as a receiver and one as a quarterback. Kelce connected with Kansas State’s Bryon Pringle to put Kansas City up 28 points to start the fourth quarter. It was a full team effort on display as five players recorded at least one touchdown.
Kansas City plays Buffalo at home on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. on CBS.