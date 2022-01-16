Chiefs handle Steelers in AFC Wild Card

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 16: Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammate Patrick Mahomes #15 in the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — It wasn’t the prettiest of games, at least in the first quarter of action, but from the second quarter on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21.

Although Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers won this season’s MVP Award, Mahomes put on quite performance Sunday. He threw for 404 yards for five touchdowns — but the quarterback’s tosses weren’t the most impressive.

Tight end Travis Kelce found the twice, one as a receiver and one as a quarterback. Kelce connected with Kansas State’s Bryon Pringle to put Kansas City up 28 points to start the fourth quarter. It was a full team effort on display as five players recorded at least one touchdown.

Kansas City plays Buffalo at home on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. on CBS.