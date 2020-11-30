Chiefs hang on to beat Bucs 27-24

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch against Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their game at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs left Tampa Bay victorious Sunday afternoon after beating the Buccaneers 27-24. A game that was highly anticipated, definitely lived up to the hype.

The duo of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill was electric, as Hill recorded a season-high three receiving touchdowns and over 260 receiving yards.

The 2018 NFL MVP, Mahomes, threw for over 450 yards on 36/48 completions. In his career, Mahomes ranks first in passing yards per game with 303.6, along with having the best touchdown to interception ratio at 5.2.

The Kansas City defense was also on top of their game Sunday, snagging two interceptions from Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady. Safety Tryann Mathieu recorded his second interception of the season, while cornerback Bashaud Breeland recorded his first.

With the win, the Chiefs remain atop the divisional standings with a 10-1 record.

Next Sunday, Kansas City will host Denver at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 6 as a part of Sunday Night Football on NBC.