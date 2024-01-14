KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Chiefs are waiting to find out who their opponent will be in the divisional round after beating the Dolphins on Saturday.

KC won 26-7, earning a spot in the divisional round for the sixth-straight season. However, it won’t be until after Monday afternoon’s game between the Steelers and Bills that the Chiefs find out who they’ll play.

If the Bills win, the Chiefs will go to Buffalo. That game would be played 5:30 p.m. CST on Sunday, Jan. 21.

If the Steelers beat the Bills, Pittsburgh will go to Baltimore while the Chiefs would get to stay home and play the Houston Texans. If the matchup is Chiefs versus Texas, it will be played on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

A Saturday meeting with the Texans would air on ESPN/ ABC. If it’s a Sunday meeting with the Bills, the game will air on CBS/ Paramount+.

The AFC Championship game will be played at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Kansas City lost to Buffalo, 20-17 in Arrowhead Stadium, in early December. The Chiefs did not play the Texans in the regular season.

The Chiefs enter the divisional round on a two-game winning streak.