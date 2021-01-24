Chiefs headed to Tampa Bay with 38-24 win over Buffalo in AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LV after taking down the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game.

Andy Reid on the opportunity to head back to the Super Bowl and play Tampa Bay. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5qZeKRgmEb — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 25, 2021

As the final seconds ran off the clock to end the first quarter, things started to look like the AFC Championship game a year ago, an early deficit for the Chiefs. Although this time, it was only a nine-point lead for the Bills.

In the second, Kansas City found their rhythm putting 21 points up on the board. It started with a three-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver Mecole Hardman who capped off a 14 play, 80-yard drive. Then, running backs Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire tacked on a touchdown a piece after short yard runs.

Tight end Travis Kelce controlled the second half for Kansas City. Kelce corralled two touchdowns, making it six straight games with at least one touchdown.

Kansas City held on to win, despite a fight from the Bills late. The Chiefs will make their second-straight Super Bowl appearance with a matchup for the ages. Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes finished with just over 320 passing yards with three touchdowns. Kelce added 118 receiving yards to go along with two touchdowns.

"The job's not finished" – Patrick Mahomes @PatrickMahomes on heading to the Super Bowl and paying tribute to Kobe Bryant. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/l3edxkcR56 — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 25, 2021

The reigning Super Bowl champs will travel down to Tampa Bay to face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS.