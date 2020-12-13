Chiefs hold off Dolphins 33-27, clinch AFC West Division title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC Division West title for the fifth consecutive year Sunday, sneaking out a 33-27 win over the Dolphins in Miami.
The Chiefs found themselves in a familiar position in the first quarter, trailing 7-0. The last time the Chiefs trailed in Miami was during Super Bowl LIV — and we all know the result of that game, a 31-20 victory for the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers.
Despite four turnovers from the defending champs and three being interceptions from 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City won without a worry in mind. Tight end Travis Kelce is definitely a man to thank, after garnering over 135 receiving yards and a timely second quarter touchdown grab.
A turning point though was during the third quarter when Kansas City put up 14 points in 62 seconds. It started with a 44 yard pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, followed by a 67 yard punt return from wide receiver Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs were able to extend their lead 28-10.
With the momentum going the Chiefs way, the Dolphins had to respond — and they did. Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led two fourth quarter drives both resulting in scores and the bringing the Chiefs lead to six, 30-24.
Nonetheless, the Chiefs hung on to win, stamping a 12-1 record and a divisional title after a game sealing field goal from kicker Harrison Butker.
Kansas City will hit the road again next Sunday, facing off with the New Orleans Saints at 3:25 p.m. on CBS.