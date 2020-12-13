Chiefs hold off Dolphins 33-27, clinch AFC West Division title

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 13: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC Division West title for the fifth consecutive year Sunday, sneaking out a 33-27 win over the Dolphins in Miami.

The Chiefs found themselves in a familiar position in the first quarter, trailing 7-0. The last time the Chiefs trailed in Miami was during Super Bowl LIV — and we all know the result of that game, a 31-20 victory for the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite four turnovers from the defending champs and three being interceptions from 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City won without a worry in mind. Tight end Travis Kelce is definitely a man to thank, after garnering over 135 receiving yards and a timely second quarter touchdown grab.

A turning point though was during the third quarter when Kansas City put up 14 points in 62 seconds. It started with a 44 yard pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, followed by a 67 yard punt return from wide receiver Mecole Hardman. The Chiefs were able to extend their lead 28-10.

With the momentum going the Chiefs way, the Dolphins had to respond — and they did. Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led two fourth quarter drives both resulting in scores and the bringing the Chiefs lead to six, 30-24.

Nonetheless, the Chiefs hung on to win, stamping a 12-1 record and a divisional title after a game sealing field goal from kicker Harrison Butker.

Kansas City will hit the road again next Sunday, facing off with the New Orleans Saints at 3:25 p.m. on CBS.