Chiefs hold on for narrow win against Giants

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a penalty is called during the second half against the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Chiefs held on to win a close gain in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday against the Giants.

It’s a bounce back 20-17 win for the Chiefs who suffered a brutal loss to the Titans last week. Despite the fact that it’s a win, this game is likely not comforting for Chiefs fans. The now 2-6 Giants kept things interesting the whole way.

In fact, the Giants took the lead early in the fourth quarter when Daniel Jones threw to Evan Engram for a touchdown. The Giants led 17-14 at this point.

The Chiefs did not score a touchdown, but added a field goal to tie the game and another field goal with only 1:12 left in the game to take the lead.

The game started off rough when a Mahomes pass was tipped up and picked off in red zone to put a half to the Chiefs opening drive. The Chiefs scored first half touchdowns on a Mahomes pass to Tyreek Hill and on a Derrick Gore run. They lead 17-10 at halftime.

Another turnover hurt the Chiefs in the third quarter, this time on a Travis Kelce fumble.

Despite the two turnovers and a few ugly defensive mistakes, the Chiefs played just well enough to win in Kansas City.

They are now 4-4 on the year and will be back in action on Sunday, Nov. 7 against the Packers.