Chiefs hold on to beat Panthers 33-31

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 08: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws his 100th touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — Despite a rough first half, the Kansas City Chiefs held on to win at home 33-31 against the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes recorded another MVP caliber performance racking up 372 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Mahomes found three different receivers in the endzone, highlighted by Tyreek Hill, who snagged two touchdowns to go with 113 receiving yards.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also recorded receiving touchdowns.

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen headed up the defense on Sunday, recording ten total tackles.

Kansas City has a bye week next week, but will return to action at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game will be broadcasted on NBC for Sunday Night Football.