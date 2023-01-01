KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Undefeated in the AFC West this season, the Chiefs hosted the Denver Broncos on Sunday for the team’s final home game of the year.

Kansas City came away with a 27-24 win.

The game started off well for the Chiefs. They forced a three-and-out for Denver and marched down the field for a touchdown.

Then, special teams struggles resurfaced. Miscommunication on the extra-point led to holder Tommy Townsend running out to the right and getting tackled. Still, the Chiefs started with a 6-0 lead.

The two teams punted to each other, with Denver scoring on a field goal. More special teams struggles came after.

On the following kickoff, returner Kadarius Toney fumbled the ball and gave it back to Denver. The Broncos scored on the next play to go up 10-6.

The Chiefs marched down the field and scored a touchdown on a pass to Jerrick McKinnon to go up 13-10.

With the Broncos in Chiefs territory, cornerback Trent McDuffie forced a fumble on a blitz, which George Karlaftis recovered to give the ball back to Kansas City.

With five seconds left in the half, the Chiefs’ 51-yard field goal attempt was blocked. Kansas City carried a 13-10 lead into the locker room.

The Chiefs punted twice out of halftime, with Denver retaking the lead on a pass midway through the third quarter to go up 17-13. A couple of punts later, the Chiefs were back on the board.

Patrick Mahomes found tight end Blake Bell wide open in the middle of the field to take the lead back at 20-17.

The next play, Kansas City got another turnover. A long pass by Denver’s Russell Wilson was intercepted by La’Jarius Sneed, returning it 25 yards to the Broncos’ 17-yard-line.

Four plays later, Kansas City was back in the endzone on another score to McKinnon, taking a 27-17 lead.

Denver used 12 plays to march 75 yards down the field and score, closing the Chiefs’ lead to three points.

Kansas City was forced to punt, setting up the Broncos for the game-winning drive. However, the Chiefs’ defense forced a turnover on downs. That secured the win with less than two minutes to go.

Mahomes finished 29-42 for 328 yards and three touchdowns. He joins Drew Brees as the only two quarterbacks with multiple 5,000+ passing yards and 40+ passing touchdown seasons.