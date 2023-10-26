KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs may have to use their emergency kicker against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Kicker Harrison Butker missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub expects Butker to play on Sunday, but safety Justin Reid is the team’s emergency kicker, which Toub believes can get them through a game if they need to.

“If we knew that he was going to be out we’d want another kicker,” Toub said. “I feel comfortable that Justin can come in, but I’d be wanting a real kicker in that situation.”

Last season, Butker missed four games, and the Chiefs went through two kickers during his absence.

Also on the injury report, linebacker Nick Bolton missed practice after having wrist surgery and running back Jerick McKinnon missed practice after being a full participant on Wednesday with a groin injury.

The Chiefs face the Broncos on the road on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.