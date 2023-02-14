TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the big Chiefs celebration Wednesday, there’s a lot of changes Kansas City has in store for the upcoming parade.

At noon, the Chiefs Kingdom Championships Parade begins at 6th and Grand in Downtown KC. The route will head south, ending at Union Station. That’s where a rally will be held out front, starting around 1:45 p.m. Everything should wrap up by 3 p.m.

Organizers say you should dress for colder temperatures, carpool and arrive early.

After the Chief’s 202 win, there were more than 800,000 people along the parade route. With the anticipated size of the crowd, they’re expecting cell service to be heavily impacted. Organizers say you should make a plan in case you get lost from friends or family that doesn’t involve a phone.

“During the Royals parade, we had about a hundred kids that were lost,” KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said. “We will have 7 reunification locations along the route. Those will be posted on our social media and some of our websites. We just want you to make sure that you have a plan when you bring your kiddos with you.”

Next up – the limited parking.

The website you’ll want to check before you go is chiefsparade.com. That’s where you’ll be able to find park and ride locations, road closures and parade route information in depth and any updates that will take place on Wednesday.

“We’re gonna be operating more than 400 buses to get people cycled through the event,” Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, Chuck Ferguson said. “Starting as early as seven in the morning and then we’ll end around five at night. We’re going to have more than 300 school busses as part of this event so thankfully schools are canceled or we’d be in a world of hurt.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol is taking abandoned vehicles seriously this year, noting they will be towing any abandoned vehicles on the interstate and highways in both Wyandotte and Johnson Counties.

If you’ll be at work, school, or anywhere but KC during the parade, we’ve got you covered. We’ll be live streaming the parade right here on our website, and you can catch it on the air on Fox 43 News.