KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will get a key player back on their defense this week.

Linebacker Willie Gay was suspended for four games in mid-September and is eligible to return this week as the Chiefs prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

His suspension is connected to his January arrest for misdemeanor property damage in Overland Park, Kansas. Gay reached a diversion agreement in June where avoided trial, and agreed to mental health counseling.

Police arrested Gay for allegedly breaking a vacuum during an argument with the mother of his child. The woman also accused him of aggressively pushing her into a couch and throwing her phone while she was talking to the police.

So far this season, Gay has 16 tackles and two tackles for loss in two games.

Head coach Andy Reid said the plan is to activate him this week.

“It’ll be great to get Willie back in the mix on things and then we’ll just see,” Reid said. “[Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] Spags uses a lot of different personnel groups and to have one more good football [player] in there – I’m sure will help, too.”

Darius Harris filled in for Gay and amassed 29 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery during the four-game stretch.

Another potential return to the defense is rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie who injured his hamstring in the Chiefs’ season opener vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

“We’re not going to put him in a bad situation where he’s not comfortable but normally you want to get them back up to speed and you can do a lot in rehab. (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Rick (Burkholder) does a great job with his people with that but there’s nothing like being on the field,” Reid said.

“I mean Rick would be the first one to tell you this – there’s nothing like being on the field and practicing and getting the game speed down – you know as close as you can to a game – and see how it feels. As long as he feels good this week coming up then we’ll give him a chance to play. If not, then we’ll back off it.”

The 4-2 Chiefs face the 49ers at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.