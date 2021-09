GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs prepares to snap the football during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 17-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Baltimore Ravens 21-17 at halftime of Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City registered the evening’s first score on a Tyrann Mathieu pick six. Mathieu recorded not one, but two first half interceptions.

On the offensive side of the football, Patrick Mahomes completed 13-of-17 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Darrel Williams and Demarcus Robinson are responsible for the Chief’s other touchdowns.

