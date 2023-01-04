KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL continues its support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the Kansas City Chiefs follow suit.

On Wednesday night, the Chiefs put Hamlin’s name and number on the videoboards at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in his honor.

Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday.

The Bills said Wednesday that Hamlin remained hospitalized in critical condition but displayed signs of improvement on Tuesday and overnight. They said he was expected to remain in intensive care as his medical team continued to monitor and treat him.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and players Patrick Mahomes and Juan Thornhill all spoke their support for Hamlin on Wednesday as well.

“There are a lot of things that you take out of that from a humanity standpoint – we’re all pulling for Damar as he goes forward here,” Reid said.

“I think it impacts everybody. I mean obviously my prayers are with Damar and his family, the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals (and) everybody that was in attendance at the game. It sent chills down my body when I was watching it and all I did was just sit there and pray for him because that’s all you can do when you feel like you can’t help,” Mahomes said.

“It’s really scary. Seeing things like that happen on the football field, knowing that we play the same exact sport as him – I mean it’s a contact sport. It’s scary because it can affect us. It can be us that’s in this same exact situation, so all I can do right now is just pray for Damar and hope that he gets better and hope that it doesn’t happen anymore this season,” Thornhill said.

The Chiefs will be a part of the first NFL game to hit the field since the incident when they face the Los Vegas Raiders on Saturday.