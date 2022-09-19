KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will serve a four game suspension.

The suspension follows Gay’s arrest in January. The suspension comes from the NFL for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Gay will be eligible to return to the Chiefs’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 17 after the team’s week six matchup with the Bills.

The January arrest was for misdemeanor criminal damage. Through two games Gay had 16 total tackles, including eight solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.