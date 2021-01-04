Chiefs lose in regular season finale against Chargers, rest key players

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Chad Henne #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs found themselves on the losing end Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 38-21 in the regular season finale.

It is impossible to say, but things might have gone the other way with key players such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill in uniform. The trio, among many other stars had the day off as they prepare for a divisional matchup in the playoffs.

Nonetheless, the Chiefs showed some promise early as quarterback Chad Henne connected with wide receiver Byron Pringle in the endzone. It was both Henne’s and Pringle’s first touchdown of the season. In fact, for Henne, it was his first touchdown throw in 2,303 days.

Kansas City jumped out to an early 7-0 advantage over the Chargers in the first quarter, but quickly were beaten down in the second quarter after the chargers scored 17. In the third, the Chiefs were yet again quiet, as Los Angeles converted yet once again bringing the lead to 31-14.

The Chiefs ended up losing the game and move to 14-2 on the season. They will have a first-round playoff bye thanks in part to obtaining the No. 1 seed. Kansas City will be back in action the week of Jan. 11.