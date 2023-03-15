KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orland Brown Jr. is heading to Cincinnati.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Brown is signing a four-year, $64 million deal with the Bengals with more than a $31 million signing bonus. It would be the highest ever for an offensive lineman.

The Chiefs announced earlier this month they would not place the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl left tackle.

The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown in 2022. Each of the 32 teams in the league are given the opportunity to “tag” one player who would otherwise be headed to the free agency market.

The Chiefs offered Brown a six-year, $140 million contract with more than $30 million guaranteed at signing last season, which would have made him one of the league’s highest-paid left tackles, according to ESPN. The rest of the guaranteed money in the deal wasn’t what Brown and his representatives wanted.

Brown joined the Chiefs in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens prior to the 2021 season.