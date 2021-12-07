Chiefs name nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs off the field at halftime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- Tyrann Mathieu has been named the Chiefs nominee for the Walter Payton NFL man of the year award, the team announced Tuesday.

Tyrann Mathieu is our nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 7, 2021

The award recognizes one player in the league each year for outstanding service in the community as well as excellence on the field. Each NFL team gets one nominee.

“We’re very excited to have Tyrann Mathieu represent the Chiefs organization and the Kansas City community as our nominee for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement released by the team. “From the time he joined the Chiefs in 2019, Tyrann has been a true leader, both on and off the football field. He is one of the best safeties in the game, and he has been a major contributor to our recent success.“

Each team’s nominee will receive a donation of up to $40,000 in their name to a charity of their choice.

Mathieu has founded the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation, which serves the community in many ways. These ways include helping distribute school supplies, taking underserved youth on shopping sprees, and giving out turkeys near Thanksgiving time.

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as finalists and recognized during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The winner of the award will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI, on ABC.

Mathieu has also been solid on the field this year. This season he has started 11 games, recording 58 tackles (46 solo), two for a loss, one sack, two interceptions, one touchdown, five passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

Each Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is eligible for the WPMOY Challenge, a Twitter contest that gives fans the opportunity to show support for their favorite nominee and offers players a chance to secure an additional donation for their charity. Fans vote by using the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge and the player’s last name or Twitter handle between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17. Each retweet counts as a vote. The player who receives the most votes wins $25,000 for their charity and the first player to reach 1 million votes receives $10,000, all courtesy of Nationwide.