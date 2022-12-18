HOUSTON, Texas (KSNT) – With a win against Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West division for the seventh-straight season.

Despite poor play against the Texans, who sport the worst record in the NFL, the Chiefs were able to finish the game in overtime with a 30-24 victory.

The Chiefs offense stalled early, failing to put up any points in the first quarter. Houston scored first with a touchdown with a minute left in the first.

Kansas City struck back the next possession on a 20-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Jerrick McKinnon, tying the score at 7-7.

The Chiefs got the ball back but fumbled, leading to a Texans touchdown to go up 14-7. Kansas City looked to tie it up at half, scoring on a touchdown to Marquez Valdez-Scantling with 14 seconds in the half, but a missed field goal from Harrison Butker left the Chiefs trailing 14-13 at half.

The offense still didn’t look great out of the locker room, but a field goal gave Kansas City its first lead of the game at 16-14.

Houston responded with a touchdown to go up 21-16 heading into the fourth quarter. Mahomes and company responded right back on a touchdown run from the quarterback. A two-point conversion put the Chiefs up 24-21 with 11 minutes to play.

The Texans ended a near-seven-minute drive with a field goal to tie the game at 24-24.

Kansas City drove into field goal range as the game reached an end. With seconds to go, Butker missed a 51-yard field goal that would have been the go-ahead to win. After regulation, the Chiefs and Texans were tied at 24-24.

The Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime and received the ball. Kansas City started a good possession, but stalled in Houston territory and had to punt.

On the Texans’ first play, Kansas City forced a fumble to give the Chiefs the ball back on Houston’s 25-yard-line.

Kansas City used the good field position for McKinnon to run in a walk-off touchdown. Chiefs escape in a close one, 30-24.

Mahomes finished with 336 yards and two touchdown passes. Travis Kelce caught ten passes for 105 yards.

The win clinches the AFC West division for the seventh-straight season. The Chiefs are now 11-3 on the season.

Kansas City is back home against the Seahawks on Christmas Eve.