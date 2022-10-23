SAN FRANSISCO (KSNT) – Coming off a 24-20 home loss to Buffalo, the Kansas City Chiefs looked to get back in the win column Sunday at the San Fransisco 49ers.

Despite falling behind 10-0 to start the game, three touchdowns from Mecole Hardman propelled Kansas City past San Fransisco, 44-23.

San Fransisco started the game with an opening-drive field goal. Patrick Mahomes responded by throwing an interception on third down, setting up a touchdown drive by the 49ers to put San Fransisco up 10-0.

Mahomes redeemed himself on the following possession, orchestrating a nine-play drive ending in an eight-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, shortening the deficit to 10-7.

San Fransisco kicker Robbie Gould made a 50-yard field goal, then Hardman found the endzone again on a 25-yard rush, giving the Chiefs their first lead of the day at 14-13.

With less than two minutes to go in the first half, San Fransisco punted to returner Skyy Moore. Moore muffed the punt, and the 49ers fell on it on the Chiefs 12-yard-line.

Rookie corner Joshua Williams bailed Moore out, intercepting a pass with 1:32 to go and to keep San Fransisco off the scoreboard.

Kansas City marched down and got to the San Fransisco 6-yard-line, but penalties pushed the Chiefs back, and kicker Harrison Butker missed a 39-yard field goal heading into half.

A big return by Isaiah Pacheco and a San Fransisco penalty set the Chiefs up at the 49ers 33-yard-line out of half. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire took the ball 16 yards to take a 21-13 lead.

San Fransisco kicked a field goal and the Chiefs responded with another touchdown, taking a 28-16 lead.

On National Tight End Day, San Fransisco found tight end George Kittle in the endzone for a score, shortening the Chiefs’ lead to 28-23.

Kansas City responded with another Hardman rushing touchdown on a jet sweep, expanding the lead to 35-23.

After a San Fransisco penalty on the ensuing kickoff, the 49ers were backed up deep in their own territory. San Fransisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo dropped back in his endzone and was sacked by Chiefs’ defensive end Frank Clark for a safety.

Mahomes hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 45-yard touchdown after the safety kickoff. This gave Kansas City a 44-23 lead, the final score.

Mahomes finished with 423 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Chiefs defense picked up five sacks.

The win moves Kansas City to 5-2 on the season. They’re on bye this week, coming back home against the Titans on November 6.