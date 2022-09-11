GLENDALE, AZ. (KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes and crew shined against the Cardinals in game number one in the post-Tyreek Hill era.

Kansas City put up six touchdowns and limited Arizona’s offense in the Chiefs’ first game of the season, winning 44-21.

The Chiefs made it to endzone on the teams’ first three possessions. Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce and two to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for touchdowns out of the gate.

After Kansas City’s first drive, kicker Harrison Butker injured his leg on the kickoff. Safety Justin Reid, who practiced some kicking in the preseason, replaced Butker. Reid finished 1-2 on extra points before Butker returned to the game.

An Arizona rushing touchdown and Butker 53-yard field goal gave a halftime score of 23-7.

The Chiefs’ offense picked up where it left off in the second half, scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions – a pass to Jody Fortson, pass to Mecole Hardman and a rushing touchdown from Isiah Pacheco.

Mahomes finished 30/39 with 360 yards and five touchdowns. Nine different players caught a ball from Mahomes.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was limited to 193 passing yards with two touchdowns.

Nick Bolton lead the Chiefs’ defense with ten tackles. L’Jarius Sneed and Carlos Dunlap both picked up sacks.

Kansas City gets the Chargers at home on Thursday Night Football, September 15.