KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The status for the Chiefs’ fan-favorite tight end is uncertain for Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

Kelce suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s win against the Vikings, but returned to play and even scored a touchdown despite being banged up.

On Monday, the Chiefs offered an injury update for Kelce and others. It’s worth noting that the Chiefs, as a team, did not practice on Monday. Therefore, the status updates are estimations from a press release.

Kelce is listed as ‘Did Not Practice’ for Monday, implying if the team did practice he wouldn’t have been able to. He’s reportedly dealing with a low-ankle sprain.

Other Chiefs listed on the injury report include:

Linebacker Nick Bolton, limited

Defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, limited

Defensive end George Karlaftis, limited

Mike Danna, L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, Kadarius Toney and Drue Tranquill were also listed on the report, but given ‘Full participant’ status.

The Chiefs have a short week to get Kelce and others healthy. They host the Broncos for Thursday Night Football on Oct. 12.