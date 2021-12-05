Chiefs on five-game winning streak with victory over Broncos

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 06: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after an interception in the final minutes of a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 22-9 Sunday. Kansas City has now won its last five.

SUNDAY NIGHT DUBS 😄 pic.twitter.com/tfzxCfYS7Z — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 6, 2021

Thanks in part to the Chief’s defense, Kansas City had above average field position much of the night. Juan Thornhill and Daniel Sorensen collected interceptions for the team and Sorensen returned his pick to the house for six — the fourth pick-six of his career.

On offense, Patrick Mahomes completed 15 passes for 184 yards. Mahomes collected the team’s lone offensive touchdown in addition to throwing his 11th interception of the season.

Kansas City hosts Oakland at noon next Sunday, Dec. 12 on CBS.