KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs have issued a statement in reaction to the passing of former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson. Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Superbowl victory on Jan. 11, 1970.

“My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “I admired Len my entire life – first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family.”

The Chiefs called Dawson the heart and soul of the Dallas Texans/Kansas City Chiefs franchise during his 14-year career.

Dawson earned the Most Valuable Player award for Super Bowl IV when he directed Kansas City to a 23-7 win over the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings.

RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family Patrick Mahomes II



We lost a true legend and wonderful human being @Chiefs nation with the passing of Len Dawson. HOF QB, broadcaster and all around great guy. RIP brother! Rich Gannon, Former NFL Quarterback (Chiefs 1995-1998)

Rest In Peace, Len Dawson. One of Kansas City’s greatest on the field, in broadcasting, and in our community. My thoughts are with his wife, Linda, his family, and the many friends he made over a tremendous lifetime. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

Len grew up only a few miles from where the Pro Football Hall of Fame later was built, and fans in the area have always taken a special pride in seeing one of the greats from this region enshrined in Canton. Fans connected with Len’s story of perseverance, appreciating how he gave the game one more try after five nondescript seasons when many others would have quit. The American Football League, and Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram, gave Len a true opportunity, and he made the most of it, building the Chiefs into a Super Bowl contender, and eventually a world champion. Our thoughts and prayers extend to his wife, Linda, and to all of Len’s family and friends in Kansas City and in Alliance, Ohio. The flag at the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be flown at half-staff in his honor. Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter