MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNT) – The Chiefs won another close game on Sunday in Minnesota.

The Chiefs beat the Vikings 27-20 after a wire-to-wire fight. The Vikings even had the ball twice, down seven, late in the fourth quarter but failed to sustain a drive good enough for points.

The Chiefs improve to 4-1 with the win. Kansas City got touchdowns from Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice in the receiving game, while Isiah Pacheco ran in the Chiefs’ lone first half touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes finished the day 31-for-41, throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs now gear up with a short week, they’re scheduled to host the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, on Oct. 12.