KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Kansas City’s victory over the Bills in the AFC divisional round.

Mahomes suffered the injury when Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key landed on him as he attempted to avoid pressure late in the first quarter. He limped to the sidelines and briefly returned to the field with the Chiefs on offense.

Broadcast cameras caught Mahomes talking with head coach Andy Reid and the head trainer on the sidelines frustrated and slamming his coat down to the ground before heading to the tunnel.

Mahomes returned to the game after halftime and lead the Chiefs’ to victory with a critical touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Now, Mahomes’ status will be uncertain heading to the AFC Championship game next Sunday.