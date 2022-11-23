KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have now lost another star to injury, but another could be returning soon.

Coach Andy Reid confirmed Wednesday the team will put running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the injured reserve list. He suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Edwards-Helaire will now be required to miss at least four weeks, which includes games against the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. He won’t be eligible to return until at least Week 16 when the Chiefs face the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

That means rookie Isiah Pacheco will continue in the RB1 position, getting the bulk of the snaps. Veterans Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones fill out the Chiefs’ depth chart at that position.

Reid also confirmed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice Wednesday.

Smith-Schuster left the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 after a hard hit. He went into concussion protocol and missed Week 11 against the Chargers.

The Chiefs WR has to go through a practice to be officially out of concussion protocol.

If Smith-Schuster is able to return to the starting lineup this Sunday, it will be good news for the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman went on the injured reserve list earlier this month due to an abdominal injury and has to miss at least four games.

Receiver Kadarius Toney is also dealing with an ankle injury currently and left Sunday’s game against the Chargers early.

With CEH moving to IR, that frees up a spot on the 53-man roster for another player to return.

Reid said tackle Lucas Niang has been activated to the roster Wednesday. He’s been on the physically unable to perform list all season with a knee injury he suffered last season vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Andrew Wylie has been starting at right tackle all season and has been backed up by Prince Tega Wanogho.