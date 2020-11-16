Chiefs place OTs Fisher, Schwartz and lineman on Reserve/COVID-19 list, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs have moved three more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list coming off their bye week, reports say.

ESPN’s Field Yates and others reported the news Monday that offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, plus offensive lineman Martinas Rankin have been placed on the list.

It comes just days after star wide receiver Mecole Hardman was also placed on the COVID-19 list. Hardman is still on the list five days after the news broke.

There’s no confirmation from the Chiefs so far, but players can be placed on the list if they are simply exposed to someone with a positive test. It does not mean the player has tested positive.

Under the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, players must test negative for five days before they can return to the team.

This is now the sixth time this season that the coronavirus has impacted the Chiefs.

Earlier this month, the team announced that a staff member had tested positive for the virus and was quarantining. Although the Chiefs didn’t publicly identify who tested positive, multiple reports said it was Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs’ vice president of sports medicine and performance.

The same day the Chiefs announced the staffer’s positive test result, star defensive tackle Chris Jones was temporarily placed on the COVID/reserve list. He was cleared before the Week 9 game.

Kansas City’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots was moved when New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, as well as Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu.

The Chiefs beat the Patriots 26-10 on an impromptu edition of Monday Night Football.

A couple weeks later, a scheduled Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills moved to the following Monday after an outbreak among the Tennessee Titans, who the Bills had just played. The Chiefs eventually prevailed 26-17.

Before the Chiefs played the Bills, they lost Anthony Sherman to the reserve/COVID-19 list.