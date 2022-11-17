KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will once again be without one of their top players on Sunday.

The Chiefs announced Thursday wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on the injured reserve, which means he will be out for a minimum of four games.

Hardman has not been at practice the past couple of weeks due to abdominal soreness. Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was the first time Hardman missed a game with the Chiefs in his four-year career.

The injury stems after Hardman had one of the best stretches of games in his career.

On Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said they feel good about receiver depth in the midst of the injuries.

“We’ve seen over the year that these guys can make plays in big moments,” Mahomes said. “Hopefully we can get some guys back later in the week and if not, we’ll be ready to go with whoever’s out there.”

Mahomes was referring to the “guys” as receivers Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney and rookie Skyy Moore.

Watson has two touchdowns on seven catches this year while Toney scored his first touchdown as a Chief this past week vs. the Jaguars.

The Chiefs believe they are in good hands if none of their top receivers face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.