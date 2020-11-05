Chiefs plan to play Sunday despite positive coronavirus test from staffer

Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs said Thursday it learned that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer hasn’t been identified and is self-quarantining. The team says it’s now in the NFL Intensive Protocol and working with league and medical experts.

The Chiefs are still holding practice on Thursday morning, but will close the facility on Thursday afternoon, holding virtual meetings as they continue to prepare to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at noon at Arrowhead Stadium.

This is the fourth time this season that COVID has impacted the Chiefs to some degree. Before Kansas City’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots, the game was moved when New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, as well as Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu. The Chiefs beat the Patriots 26-10 on an impromptu edition of Monday Night Football.

A couple weeks later, a scheduled Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills moved to the following Monday after an outbreak among the Tennessee Titans, who the Bills had just played. The Chiefs eventually prevailed 26-17.

Before the Chiefs played the Bills, they lost Anthony Sherman to the reserve/COVID-19 list.