Chiefs plan to sign WR Josh Gordon

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Wide receiver Josh Gordon #10 of the Seattle Seahawks is tackled by the defense of the San Francisco 49ers in the game at Levi’s Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon is planning to sign with the Chiefs, ESPN is reporting.

Former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, who is being reinstated, is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources tell ESPN. His agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from @LAASportsEnt, confirmed Gordon is headed to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/nqpJXn3oni — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

Gordon’s last NFL action came with the Seattle Seahawks before he was suspended indefinitely in December of 2019 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse and PED policies. Gordon was reinstated by the league last week, becoming eligible to play.

Time to get to work. 🎯 @Chiefs 🙏🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

Gordon is a potential third option in the receiving game for the Chiefs, who have relied heavily on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as of late.

In 2019, Gordon tallied 436 yards in 11 games, averaging 15.8 yards per reception.