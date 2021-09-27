Chiefs plan to sign WR Josh Gordon

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon is planning to sign with the Chiefs, ESPN is reporting.
Gordon’s last NFL action came with the Seattle Seahawks before he was suspended indefinitely in December of 2019 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse and PED policies. Gordon was reinstated by the league last week, becoming eligible to play.
Gordon is a potential third option in the receiving game for the Chiefs, who have relied heavily on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as of late.
In 2019, Gordon tallied 436 yards in 11 games, averaging 15.8 yards per reception.