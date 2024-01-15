KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Negative four degrees at kickoff and negative eight degrees by the time the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins wrapped up their Wild Card game on Saturday night.

Also, throw in a wind chill of around negative 30 degrees.

Everyone knew the conditions would be abhorrent and in the Chiefs’ favor since they live in these conditions and the Dolphins are coming from sunshine and 75 degrees.

Coaches and players preached that beating the weather is more of a mindset than how many layers they can put on to prepare for the game.

And they were ultimately right with the Chiefs drubbing the Dolphins 26-7 and holding the Florida team to 264 yards.

Head coach Andy Reid sported a frozen mustache, quarterback Patrick Mahomes shattered his helmet and his backup helmet was frozen as he put it on, beers were exploding and shirtless fans were in the stands just to name a number of shenanigans that happened during the historic game.

Players described what it was like to play in the coldest game in Chiefs franchise history.

Mahomes: “We had that mentality all week is we’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna play football. We know it’s cold but we’re gonna go play football and see what happens.”

Defensive end George Karlaftis: “I mean it was cold but it was fine.”

Safety Justin Reid: “It actually wasn’t as bad. I think that you wear the right stuff out there and winning also helps too when you feel like you’re playing a good game. That kind of creates some energy for us too. Wasn’t as bad as I expected but definitely a lot of fun to play in.

Running back Isiah Pacheco: “The mentality, the mindset of being out there during this week, seeing the conditions and playing hard. And you can tell from the beginning of practice, the tempo is fast and that’s what we needed and you can tell that’s what’s going on.”

Wide receiver Rashee Rice: “Everybody out here was playing for each other. We just put the weather to the side and knew that our opponents didn’t wanna be here, out here in this cold as much as we didn’t. We just took it to the chin and showed our love for the game.”

Safety Mike Edwards: “They dealing with it like we are. Gotta block out the weather and everything but it was cold don’t get me wrong. I feel like we played more.. better than they did.”