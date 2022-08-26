KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and three of his Chiefs teammates got up early following Thursday night’s preseason game and headed to practice.

This practice involved a trip to the Kansas City Current’s training facility.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid, lineman Creed Humphry, and wide receiver Mecole Hardman joined Mahomes on the pitch.

The football players showed up to give the soccer team support ahead of Sunday’s match. The Current hosts the North Carolina Courage at home Sunday at 6 p.m. The Current hopes to extend its 11-game unbeaten streak.

The Current athletes gave the NFL players a run for their money. Mahomes threw passes to the soccer stars and the Chiefs players were challenged to kick the soccer ball around the pitch.

While it’s a different type of football, Mahomes and his teammates showed off their athletic ability when the quarterback completed an impressive pass to Reid who completed the header for a goal.

The two teams competed in a crossbar challenge with the football players kicking soccer balls and the soccer players throwing footballs. Elysse Bennett’s toss won it for the Current.

Mahomes also attends most Current games, along with wife Brittany, who co-owns the team, and daughter Sterling.

The 18-month-old girl also attended Friday’s practice with her parents, but seemed more interested in running around than checking out her mom’s impressive footwork.