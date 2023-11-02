KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are looking at Sunday’s Germany game as a business trip to face the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have been in Europe since the beginning of the week to prepare for Sunday’s early morning game (in American time) and the Chiefs opted to leave on Thursday night after its two practice days.

The Chiefs will practice in Germany on Friday after a long flight and are betting on their players to get rest on the 10-hour flight before they practice in Frankfurt at 3:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. CT).

The travel staggers the Chiefs’ schedule but sightseeing and taking in German culture is not at the forefront of the mind for the team.

Beating the Dolphins is.

Head coach Andy Reid: “It’s a longer plane ride so you gotta make sure that you handle that part right. It’s a different time zone by quite a few hours so you gotta make sure that you handle that part and get some rest on the plane. We take everything into consideration from hydration on and then how we practice once we get there.

“We try to get our work done here and then get over there and still get ourselves time to get in line.

“It’s a bit different that way but there is an excitement to it too. Going over there and playing and get to play a good football team.”

Defensive end Charles Omenihu: “It’s going to be fun. International games are always fun, and then the fans across the water, they love it. They eat it up. Just another way of connecting with the people across (the water).”

Linebacker Drue Tranquill: “My father-in-law is from Belgium so he’s got a little Europe background in the family so I’ll have to call him and ask.”

“I think there’s obviously factors that you know like dehydration, sleep will be critical. Like I said, I’ve never flown overseas this way, so it’s going to be new to me, it’s going to be new to a lot of our jobs, and it’s just a part of our job. We’re pro athletes. We’ve got to find a way. I don’t think we’ll have an issue of being juiced up and ready to go this Sunday.”

Wide receiver Skyy Moore: ” Yes, I am [excited]. I’ve never been out of the country so this will be my first time.

“Really, for me just the plane ride. Just getting over there and being able to stay hydrated and stay in shape ready to play a football game.”

Safety Justin Reid: “It’s a challenge if you make it a challenge. I think if you have a plan and try to keep things ‘business as usual’ as much as you can then it doesn’t affect you as much. My personal gameplan was I woke up at 3 a.m. this morning so that way by the time we get on the flight that I already changed my biological clock a little bit more to be ready to be in Germany. Plan on sleeping right through the flight and waking up and being ready to go.”