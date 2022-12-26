KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will be facing their rival in the Denver Broncos for the second time this month.

Although, this time around, there will be someone else under the headset for the Broncos after they fired their head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos currently sit at 4-11 and their struggles on the field have been highly publicized but the Chiefs must not take them for granite as they almost blew a 27-0 lead against Denver and the game was not decided until the final minutes.

“The fact that there could be some changes that take place offensively, defensively, special teams,” Reid said. “There’s always that chance that there’s sudden change that’s gonna take place here, so you’ve just gotta be aware of anything and everything.”

Reid is aware no matter who is manning the Broncos sideline, they shouldn’t take them lightly.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re on our A game, they already have our attention from our last game. Whatever they did with Hackett or didn’t do with Hackett, I mean they had our attention. We know we’ve got to be ready.

Broncos senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will fill in as the interim head coach for the final two games of the season.

The Chiefs will look continue their fight for the number one seed in the AFC which the Buffalo Bills currently have ahold of.

Kickoff against the Broncos will be on New Year’s Day at 12 p.m.