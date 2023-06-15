KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their last bit of Super Bowl celebration.

On Thursday night, Chiefs personnel received their Super Bowl LVII rings at Union Station.

The ring, which was kept out of the public eye, features the KC logo surrounded by diamonds.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a part of the creative process but didn’t see the final edition until it was presented.

“I’m very excited. I mean that’s what you work for is to win the Super Bowl and get those rings. They last a lifetime. So be able to see them, I know they’ve done a great job with them. I got to help out a little with the creating process,” Mahomes said.

Union Station moved a red carpet to the front of the building, where players waled inside. There was also a giant replica of the Lombardi Trophy standing outside the entrance to Union Station.

“Tonight’s the last night you get to celebrate it and then we’re moving on to the next season,” Mahomes said.

Much like the White House visit, almost all of the players from the Super Bowl-winning roster returned to Kansas City for one last hurrah before the new season.

Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid have driven home that this is it; after the ceremony, the Chiefs will switch their mindset to 2023.

“[The] White House was nice, this is going to be nice tonight, but that’s history,” Reid said Thursday before the ceremony. “It’s all been done. Now it’s forward and that’s the way they’ve approached this offseason. It’s been fun to watch.”

That mindest certainly didn’t stop the Chiefs from enjoying the ceremony and their gift for bringing another championship to KC.