Chiefs president signs long-term extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan signed a long-term contract extension Tuesday.

Donovan joined the Chiefs in 2009 as the organization’s chief operating officer. He was promoted to team president in 2011.

“My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to continue our journey here in Kansas City,” Donovan said. “I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for their unwavering support and belief in me to help lead one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. I’d also like to recognize all our staff members who continue to push the boundaries to make our organization the best it can be for our fans. To Chiefs Kingdom, we are proud to call Kansas City home and look forward to creating many more memories here.”

Donovan is the 5th president in Chiefs history and is currently in his 21st season in the NFL.