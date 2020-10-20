Chiefs’ Pringle receives high praise from Reid and Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 06: Wide receiver Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Chiefs wide receiver and former Kansas State star Byron Pringle received high praise from head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes after his performance in Monday night’s win over Buffalo.

“I’ve always thought highly of Pringle,” Mahomes said. “He comes in every single day, he works extremely hard, and when his number gets called he makes plays.”

Head coach Andy Reid added that it’s a plus for K-State’s recruiting too.

Pringle finished the game with two receptions for 46 yards. His night was highlighted by a 37 yard reception late in the fourth quarter on a Chiefs 3rd and 12 that helped cement the game.