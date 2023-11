KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Hard work is paying off for a former Wildcat football player.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs signed cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, a K-State product, to their active roster. Boye-Doe has been on KC’s practice squad throughout the 2023 season.

He spent five seasons with Kansas State, playing for both Bill Snyder and Chris Klieman.

Boye-Doe, a native of Lawrence, Kansas, joins the Chiefs 53-man roster for their Sunday Night Football game against the Packers on Dec. 3.