PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Wide receiver Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Josh Gordon has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the Chiefs announced on Tuesday.

Chiefs promoted WR Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster, per source. Gordon now on track to make his Chiefs’ debut Sunday night vs. Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2021

NFL Network says Gordon is expected to play this Sunday against the Bills.

Sources tell me Josh Gordon officially signed to the chiefs 53 man roster and is going to play Sunday night against the Bills — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) October 5, 2021

The Chiefs signed Gordon last week after he was reinstated from a suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse and PED policies.

The Chiefs host the Bills on Sunday night football this week. The game is set to kickoff at 7:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC.