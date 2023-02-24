KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – One week after Eric Bieniemy’s departure, the Chiefs have their new offensive coordinator.

Kansas City promoted senior assistant/quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy to OC on Friday.

Nagy rejoined the Chiefs in 2022 after four years as head coach of the Chicago Bears. In 2017, he was promoted to offensive coordinator for the Chiefs following a season serving as co-offensive coordinator alongside Brad Childress. Prior to that, Nagy spent two seasons (2013-15) as the Chiefs quarterbacks coach.