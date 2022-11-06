KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Off a dominate performance against the 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Tennessee Titans in a primetime bout on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City’s offense stalled for most of the playing time, but late-game theatrics propelled the Chiefs over the Titans, winning 20-17 in overtime.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs to scores on the team’s first two drives of the game. A Harrison Butker field goal and Mecole Hardman touchdown reception put the Chiefs up 9-0 early in the second quarter.

Kansas City’s offense stopped moving after that. Two rushing touchdowns from Titans’ running back Derrick Henry in the second quarter and a field goal in the third gave Tennessee a 17-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

With time winding down, Mahomes and crew marched 93 yards to shorten the deficit to 17-15 with less than three minutes to play. After three attempts at a two-point conversion due to penalties, the Chiefs tied the ball game at 17-17.

Both teams got an opportunity to move the ball in the final minutes, but without any success, the two AFC teams went to overtime.

Kansas City won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. After seven plays in the redzone, the Chiefs had to settle for a field goal, going up 20-17.

The Chiefs’ defense held strong on the Titans’ next possession, sacking quarterback Malik Willis twice in four plays. With no score, Kansas City held on to win 20-17.

Mahomes threw for a career-high 68 passes, good for 446 yards. The quarterback led the team in rushing with 63 yards. The next closest had five yards.

Travis Kelce finished with ten receptions for 106 yards. JuJu Smith-Schuster had ten receptions for 88 yards.

The win moves the Chiefs’ record to 6-2. Kansas City gets Jacksonville at home next Sunday at noon.