SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are well into training camp now.

The team had their first training camp practice in full pads Friday in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,000 fans.

The heat of camp made for a little heat on the field as well. Amongst all the pad-popping hits, tight end Travis Kelce and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle got into a war of words after one play.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also had a talk with corner Lamar Jackson about a late hit on wide receiver Kekoa Crawford.

Head coach Andy Reid called fighting on the field “a waste of time” but is all for competitive energy and just wants the players to get reps in.

“I like the way they did it, how they got after it,” Reid said. “They’re gonna jaw a little bit just as long as there’s no fights.”

Players always embrace having the pads on because they’re one step close to the season.

“You have some things that you got to clean up. Some things you can be a little bit tighter technique-wise. But, it’s always good to put the pads back on. It’s always good to know the season’s around the corner,” guard Trey Smith said.

“It was one of those days and we got better today,” linebacker Willie Gay said. “It was Coach Reid’s training camp practice today.

“Tomorrow won’t be no easier. But like I told the guys, as long as we continue to get better, it’s gonna make the game and preseason easier and we’ll start winning.”

Outside of that blip in the middle of practice, the Chiefs’ offense started the day well but ended on a lower note.

Mahomes hit wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a deep route in the middle of the field for a touchdown. MVS dropped several passes throughout the day.

Second-year receiver Justyn Ross had a solid day with a few catches and showed his explosiveness when running routes.

The interior offensive line (guards Trey Smith and Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey) had a masterful day by road grading in the run game and keeping QB1 clean in the passing game.

Defensive backs also had a solid day with rookie corner Kahlef Hailassie and second-year corner Nazeeh Johnson with several pass breakups throughout the day.

The Chiefs also picked up some injuries along the way.

Defensive end Mike Danna suffered a calf strain while tight end Jody Fortson (shoulder) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (strained neck) left practice early.

The Chiefs will be in full pads for the rest of the week until they switch to a slightly different speed of helmets and shoulder pads on Monday.