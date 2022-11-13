KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs played host to Jacksonville Sunday for a noon kickoff to try to stay atop the AFC West standings.

The Chiefs improved to 7-2 for the season after a 27-17 win over the Jaguars.

The Jaguars tried to set the tone early, opening the game with an onside kick. Jacksonville recovered it, but eventually punted.

Kansas City gave them another glimpse of light on the ensuing drive. Isiah Pacheco fumbled on Jacksonville’s 13 yard line, which the Jaguars recovered.

That fumble recovery also turned into a punt. This time, the Chiefs took advantage. Mahomes gave Kadarius Toney his first NFL touchdown with a six-yard pass. Toney, trying to gain balance, hopped on one foot for three yards into the end zone.

The Jags managed to get a punt and missed field goal before Kansas City scored again. On 2nd & 1, Mahomes threw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone to make it a 14-0 game. It’s Valdes-Scantling’s first touchdown as a Chief.

On the Chiefs next drive, JuJu Smith-Schuster was hit in the head from behind. He locked up on the ground with his team surrounding him. Eventually, he was helped off the field, barely able to hold his head up. The Chiefs pronounced him out on concussion protocol.

Valdes-Scantling also had a scary helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter. He came out for a concussion check, but was later cleared.

After two stadium-silencing hits, Mahomes threw to Noah Gray in the end zone for 13 yards and six more points.

The Jaguars scored with 35 seconds left in the half, then forced a fumble on the kick return. With 7 seconds to shrink the Chiefs’ lead, Jacksonville missed a 41-yard field goal. Kansas City went into halftime leading 20-7.

The Jags did open the second half with a completed field goal, but Kansas City answered with a touchdown.

