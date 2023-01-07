LAS VEGAS (KSNT)- The Chiefs will have a first round bye in the playoffs.

Kansas City beat the Raiders 31-13 in Vegas on Saturday. The Chiefs finish the regular season 14-3 and will have the top-seed in the AFC for the NFL Playoffs.

After beating the Raiders by just one point in Arrowhead Stadium earlier this season, the rematch wasn’t nearly as close. The Chiefs jumped out to a 21-3 lead and then extended that lead to 24-3 after getting the ball back with just nine seconds remaining before halftime.

The second half was less eventful from a scoring perspective. The Chiefs added one more score on a Kadarius Toney reception that fans likely are watching over, and over again. Las Vegas actually outscored the Chiefs in the second half, but not by enough for it to matter.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 202 yards on 18 completions. Isiah Pacheco and Ronald Jones split the running game with 64 and 45 yards, respectively. Both those running backs scored a touchdown. Justin Watson had only one reception, but the 67-yard catch was enough to lead the team in receiving yards.

The Chiefs not wait for Sunday’s NFL action to find out which other teams will join them in the playoffs. Saturday, January 21st is when the Chiefs will play at home in the AFC Divisional round the weekend of Jan. 21.